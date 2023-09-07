- USD/CAD rises 0.35% to 1.3675 after US jobless claims fall below estimates, pressuring the Fed to focus on its 2% inflation target.
- Market anticipates a 43.5% chance of a 25 bps Fed rate hike in November, as per CME FedWatch Tool, bolstering the US Dollar.
- Loonie stumbles as crude oil prices dip and Canadian GDP contracts, diminishing prospects of a Bank of Canada rate hike.
The US Dollar (USD) extends its advance against the Loonie (CAD) as data from both countries, although it remains positive, favors the Greenback. Powell’s saying “higher for longer” in his speeches continues to impact the markets, which remain wary of further tightening, boosting the USD. The USD/CAD is trading at 1.3675 and gains 0.35% after hitting a daily low of 1.3631.
USD/CAD gains momentum amid favorable jobless claims and Fed rate hike speculation despite stable Canadian business activity.
The US Department of Labor showed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 2 rose by 216K, below estimates of 229K, indicating the jobs market is yet to loosen. This puts pressure on the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which focuses on bringing inflation towards its 2% goal.
Although Fed policymakers have begun to adopt a more cautious stance, the market’s reaction suggests the Fed could increase rates in the future. The CME FedWatch Tool depicts money markets have fully priced in the US central bank would keep rates unchanged in September. But for November, chances of a 25 bps increase lie at 43.5%.
The USD/CAD pair reacted to the upside on the data, even though US Treasury bond yields are unchanged. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of peers, prints modest gains of 0.18
Another reason behind Loonie’s fall is crude oil prices are under pressure, down 0.31%, at $87.27, as the market awaits EIA inventories.
Recently, data from Canada showed that business activity expanded in August following a contraction of 48.6 in July. The Ivey PMI came at 53.5, indicating expansion, as shown by data on Thursday. Some subcomponents of the PMI showed an improvement, like employment and supplier deliveries. Although it paints an improved scenario, the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the second quarter contracted -0.2%, denting the Bank of Canada (BoC) of a possible rate hike yesterday as the economy cools down.
What to watch?
The Canadian economic docket would feature employment data, while the US will release Wholesale Inventories and Fed speakers.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The pair resumed its uptrend, challenging a major resistance area at 1.3667, April’s 28 daily high. A daily close above the latter would expose the 1.3700 figure and then the March 24 high at 1.3804. Conversely, sellers could remain hopeful of lower prices if USD/CAD ends Thursday’s session below 1.3667. A breach of the latter would expose September’s 6 low of 1.3622 before diving towards September 4 low of 1.3586.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3636
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3547
|Daily SMA50
|1.3371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3402
|Daily SMA200
|1.3465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3677
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3591
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3559
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
