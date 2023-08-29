USD/CAD climbs above 1.3600, capitalizes on US Dollar’s recovery in a data-packed week

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CAD moves above 1.3600 following the footprints of the US Dollar.
  • Oil prices continue to face pressure above $80.00 as the Chinese economy is going through turbulent times.
  • As per expectations, the Canadian economy grew at a slower pace of 0.3% vs. Q1 growth rate of 0.8%.

The USD/CAD pair jumped strongly above the round-level resistance of 1.3600 in the early New York session. Strength in the loonie asset is backed by a strong recovery in the US Dollar as market sentiment turns bearish ahead of the United States labor market data for August.

S&P500 is expected to open on a flat note amid a quiet market mood. However, investors will remain cautious ahead of the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data for August. The US Dollar Index (DXY) jumps to near 104.30 as investors hope that higher-than-anticipated labor market data could elevate hopes of one more interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

As per the estimates, the US labor force witnessed fresh additions of 195K, lower than July’s reading of 324K. A higher employment reading would allow the Fed to deliver a hawkish commentary in the September monetary policy meeting.

But before the US Employment data, investors will focus on JOLTS Job openings for July. BLS noted that the number of job openings on the last business day of July is forecast to decline to 9.46 million from 9.58 million in June. "Over the month, the number of hires and total separations decreased to 5.9 million and 5.6 million, respectively,

Meanwhile, oil prices continue to face pressure above $80.00 as the Chinese economy is going through turbulent times due to rising deflation risks and weak domestic demand. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices will impact the Canadian Dollar.

On the economic data front, the Canadian Dollar will dance to the tune of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the April-June quarter. As per expectations, the Canadian economy grew at a slower pace of 0.3% vs. Q1 growth rate of 0.8%.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3631
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3473
Daily SMA50 1.3317
Daily SMA100 1.339
Daily SMA200 1.346
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3612
Previous Daily Low 1.357
Previous Weekly High 1.364
Previous Weekly Low 1.3496
Previous Monthly High 1.3387
Previous Monthly Low 1.3093
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3586
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3596
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3576
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3552
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3618
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3636
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3659

 

 

Share: Feed news

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0850 after US data

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0850 after US data

EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to fresh daily highs near 1.0850 in the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that job openings declined sharply in July, causing the US Dollar to weaken and helping the pair stretch higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600 on renewed USD weakness

Following a bearish action in the European session, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2600. A bigger-than-forecast decline in job openings in July triggered a US Dollar selloff and provided a boost to the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold advances to multi-week highs above $1,930

Gold advances to multi-week highs above $1,930

Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,930 for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday. Following the lower-than-expected Job Openings reading for July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield dropped below 4.2% and helped XAU/USD push higher.

Gold News

XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling

XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling

XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.

Read more

NIO stock price dips 7% on Q2 consensus miss

NIO stock price dips 7% on Q2 consensus miss

Nio (NIO) stock fell further in the late premarket on Tuesday following poor results in its second quarter, which ended on June 30. NIO stock is down 7% at $10.24.

Read more

