USD/CAD bulls correcting to the 38.2% Fibo, traders are in anticipation of US CPI

- USD/CAD bulls on control and testing a critical Fib ratio in its correction of Wednesday's bear trend.
- The US CPI will now be critical for the trajectory of USD/CAD.
USD/CAD is flat at the start of what could be a busy day for the dollar bloc currencies as market participants will roll up their sleeves when it comes to the US inflation data in the morning of the New York session. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading between 1.2668 and 1.2678, steady in the anticipation of today's key US event.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada reiterated that interest rate hikes are coming. The Bank of Canada's governor, Tiff Macklem, was hawkish when speaking live to the Canadian chamber of commerce. He said the global supply chain problems may have peaked, which he blames for higher inflation and that Canadians should expect a rising path of interest rates. Consequently, the loonie rallied 0.3% to test just below 1.2670 vs the US dollar and then stabilised before starting to correct higher for the rest of the New York day.
The money markets have priced in a rate hike from the BoC next month for the first time since October 2018 and so long as global oil prices remain elevated, the loonie stands to benefit from high-value sales of one of Canada's major exports.
However, analysts at TD Securities warn that the energy supply risk premium is vulnerable to a tactical retreat. ''Considering nascent signs of normalizing production in Libya, Nigeria, Venezuela and in other OPEC+ nations, the operational risks that have sustainably driven energy supply risks higher are now easing. Meanwhile, signs that the Iran file is marching towards a deal are also becoming increasingly apparent, with diplomats suggesting talks to are on the finish line.''
US CPI will be key
The focus now turns to the US calendar. US January CPI could show that the ''price pressures are set to persist in January, holding the CPI at near 40-year highs'', analysts at Westpac mentioned in a note on Thursday.
''US CPI data tonight is important and will help settle the debate as to whether the Fed will lift off with a 25bp or 50bp hike. But it’s not clear the latter would actually benefit the USD,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
On a more optimistic outlook for the greenback, ''if those readings come in hot, it could be the trigger for the next leg higher in U.S. yields and likely push the 10-year above 2% for the first time since August 2019,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman warned. ''Fed tightening expectations would also pick up and likely push the short end of the US curve higher, which would support the dollar.''
USD/CAD technical analysis
As per the prior analysis from the New York session, USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls are moving in at critical H1 support, the price has indeed corrected towards the target area:
From a short-term perspective, the price is printing an overextended M-formation on the hourly chart:
USD/CAD H1 chart
It was stated that ''the bulls are moving in as profits are taken off the table before the close of the North America session as traders will be keen to be square in the run-up to the critical US Consumer Price Index event in Thursday's morning New York trade. This raises prospects of a correction into the neckline of the M-formation where bulls can target the 1.2680's, namely the 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% ratios.''
USD/CAD live market
The price is moving in on the 38.2% ratio.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers approach 1.1400 on draft EU forecasts, firmer yields, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD adds to weekly losses, refreshes intraday low. US Treasury yields remain strong, stock futures drop as draft for EU Economic Forecasts reject inflation fears. Details of EU Quarterly Economic Projections, US CPI will be crucial for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD holds steady in Asia ahead of the key US CPI data
GBP/USD is flat on the day and sitting patiently between 1.3526 and 1.3538 ahead of today;'s key event in the US Consumer Price Index. The pound initially benefitted on the back of a soft dollar at the start of the week and dovish pivots in central bank sentiment at the European Central bank.
Gold has moved on a critical resistance, bulls could capitulate
Gold was firmly bid on Wednesday and reached up to the neckline of the daily M-formation. The target has been met and a new bearish structure has formed in the W-formation. However, there are no bearish confirmations in the price action as of yet and bulls have not thrown in the towel, so far.
LUNA price collects liquidity to support new bullish move
LUNA price has faced significant whipsaws and swings over the past couple of months. Its performance in 2021 was spectacular and the envy of nearly every cryptocurrency. That all changed when it topped out on December 27, 2022, and began a month-long collapse from $103 to $43.
CPI vs. PCE Price Index – Which is a better measure of inflation in US? Premium
Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is sitting at its highest level in nearly four decades and markets are concerned that the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening to battle inflation could weigh on economic activity.