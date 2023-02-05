USD/CAD bulls attack 1.3400 amid downbeat Oil price, focus on BoC’s Macklem, Canada employment data

- USD/CAD begins the key week on a firmer footing, mildly bid during three-day uptrend.
- Upbeat US data, geopolitical tension propelled US Dollar, weighed on Oil price of late.
- BoC Governor Macklem’s speech, Canada jobs report for January will be crucial for immediate directions.
USD/CAD prints mild gains around 1.3415 as bulls keep the reins at the start of the key week for Loonie traders. In doing so, the quote prints three-day uptrend while justifying firmer US Dollar and the downbeat prices of Oil, Canada’s main export item.
Be it the unimpressive interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) or the strong US data, the US Dollar had it all to recover from the multi-month low. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) managed to post the biggest weekly gains since September 2022, not to forget snapping three-week downtrend, in the last.
On Thursday, the ECB and the BoE both matched market forecasts by announcing 0.50% hike in their respective benchmark rates. The policymakers also tried to sound hawkish but couldn’t hide the receding inflation fears, which in turn suggested lesser need for strong rate increases. The same joined downbeat tech earnings reports and helped the DXY to rebound from the lowest levels since April 2022.
Following that, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) surprised markets by revealing that the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 517K in January, versus 185K expected and 260K (upwardly revised) prior. It’s worth noting that the Unemployment Rate also dropped to 3.4% from 3.5% prior and 3.6% expected but the Average Hourly Earnings eased during the stated month.
Other than the headline US job numbers, the rebound in the US ISM Services PMI from 49.2 to 55.2, versus 50.4 expected, also underpinned the rebound in the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar. That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields jumped the most since late September 2022 to regain 3.52% level by the volatile week’s end.
Additionally helping the US Dollar are the recent fears emanating from the US and China. “A US military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered US airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-US relations,” said Reuters.
Elsewhere, WTI crude oil dropped in the last three consecutive days to $73.45 as firmer US Dollar and fresh fears surrounding the gap for the Fed doves before they retake control, due to the strong data, weigh on the commodity prices.
Moving on, Tuesday becomes the key day for the USD/CAD pair as Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell both will appear for speeches. Following that, Friday’s Canada jobs report for January and the US UoM Consumer Sentiment Index for February, as well as the University of Michigan's 5-year Consumer Inflation expectations, will be crucial for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Although an upward-sloping support line from June 2022, around 1.3310 by the press time, defends USD/CAD buyers, the Loonie pair’s upside remains elusive until the quote stays below the 50-DMA level of near 1.3500.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3421
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.3401
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.338
|Daily SMA50
|1.3499
|Daily SMA100
|1.3534
|Daily SMA200
|1.3222
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3427
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3381
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3353
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3449
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3498
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3568
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears under a 78.6% target area ahead of RBA
The Aussie had been boosted by the re-opening of the Chinese economy as well as the surprising strength of Australia’s December inflation release that landed recently and had firmly put the risk of another 25 bp rate hike from the RBA on the table for February 7.
EUR/USD licks its wounds below 1.0820 key hurdle
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.0790 after a two-day pullback from the highest levels since April 2022. Even so, the major currency pair defends the previous day’s break of the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and an upward-sloping support line from early November 2022.
Gold bears flex muscles as United States Treasury bond yields rebound
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,865, after declining to the fresh one-month low the previous day. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the strong United States data renewing inflation fears, as well as downbeat rate hike performances of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England (BoE).
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Week Ahead – RBA next to hike
After the past week’s central bank bonanza, things will quieten down in the coming days, although not completely, as the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep the rate hike theme running.