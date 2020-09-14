USD/CAD: Bullish positioning being reduced ahead of the FOMC this week

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The latest positioning data is supportive of the Canadian dollar.
  • The week ahead's key even will be the FOMC.

USD/CAD is consolidating below the 1.32 area and supported in the 1.3150 regions. The range to start the week has been between 1.3153 and 1.3196.

The Canadian dollar has been closely correlated to how EUR/USD and WTI have been performing since the recent shift at the Federal Reserve. 

Indeed, oil prices and the impact on them of a second COVID-19 wave are risk factors.   

In energy markets, the Sept 17th JMMC meeting will be in focus.

As we look onto the horizon, we argue that the more positive medium-term outlook for demand, ongoing deep OPEC+ cuts and the willingness to impose strong compliance, along with weak output from the shale patch will ultimately keep the Great Rebalancing ongoing and support higher prices,

analysts at TD Securities argued.

And, while the medium-term outlook contrasts with near-term headwinds, downside risks are mitigated as further weakness may also see an increase in voluntary OPEC+ cuts.

Positioning data supporting CAD's outlook

Meanwhile, CAD has seen broad-based buying among commodity currencies as net short positions dropped back from the recent surge. 

On the flipside, funds reverted to selling USD and the greenback is still out of favour from a historical perspective.     

Analysts at TD Securities are now more mindful of 1.30 in USDCAD, which has been tested at least three times since 2019.

While we think this will be very notable support,but vulnerable to break as 2021 nears. Barring an October surprise - which we think has been downplayed by FX broadly - CAD is better situated to add longs on crosses according to our positioning dashboard

Looking ahead, eyes on FOMC

The focus is now on the FOMC decision this week, the first following significant changes to its monetary policy framework document and traders will be on the lookout for the anticipated dovishness.

We still expect plenty of dovishness, through the incorporation of AIT in the forward guidance—without specificity—the wording on QE, the tone on the economy, the dot plot, and the press conference. 

As for domestic data, the Candian Consumer Price Index will potentially reveal that economic activity for July is shaping up to be stronger than expected.

However, a muted performance for August CPI will keep the BoC pre-occupied with downside risks to the inflation outlook even with some recovery in the headline,

the analysts at TD Securities argued. 

USD/CAD levels

In the above analysis, conditions were bullish at the time of publishing, but the risk can be reduced as the position struggles to breakeven and the latest positioning data is CAD supportive.

 

Overview
Today last price 1.3183
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3146
Daily SMA50 1.3317
Daily SMA100 1.3539
Daily SMA200 1.3521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3208
Previous Daily Low 1.3151
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3173
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3186
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.315
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3236
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

