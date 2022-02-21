USD/CAD bleeds out as risk sentiment picks up over prospects of US/Russia summit

- USD/CAD is under pressure again as markets move into consolidation.
- Oil prices and Fed speakers in focus as markets wait in anticipation of a US/Russia summit.
USD/CAD is back to trading flat in the Asian start to the week ahead of holiday markets in the US and following some initial jitters over the Russian and Ukraine risks. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is oscillating near 1.2737 after travelling between 1.2731 and 1.2760.
The risk-averse mood in markets persisted Friday, Ukraine and Federal Reserve tightening remaining the main concerns. For CAD, in particular, there has been a focus also on the price of oil and inflation. Weighing on the loonie, crude oil recorded its first weekly loss amid renewed concerns of Iranian oil hitting the market. This offset the risks of disruption to Russia’s oil supply if it invades Ukraine.
Over the weekend, the US ramped up warnings of a possible attack, however, Russia reiterated no invasion was underway and French President Emmanuel Macron was reported saying that there was the possibility of a summit between US president Joe Biden and Russia's president, Vladimir Putin. This was later confirmed by the White House, albeit warning at the same time that the US believes an invasion is imminent and that there can be no summit if Russia were to invade. Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have also agreed to meet for talks this week.
Will sanctions hit Russian oil?
Whilst there is plenty of uncertainty about what Russia may do, there is even more uncertainty over how the West may respond. The US is prepared to impose swift and severe consequences if Russia invades and it will retaliate with sanctions and the oil markets is anxious that these could impact Russian crude oil exports. Given that Russia is the second-largest crude oil exporter, the Canadian dollar would stand to gain on higher oil prices.
All eyes on the Fedspeak
Meanwhile, it will be all ears to the ground this week for Fed speakers. Analysts at Westpac have the lineup: ''Chicago Fed President Evans (dove) and Governor Waller (hawk) will take part in a policy panel concerning the Fed’s new policy strategy. Cleveland Fed President Mester (moderate hawk) and New York Fed President Williams (centrist) will both discuss the economic outlook at different events. Governor Brainard (nominee for Fed Vice Chair) will speak on central bank digital currencies.''
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2737
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2705
|Daily SMA50
|1.2709
|Daily SMA100
|1.2625
|Daily SMA200
|1.2542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2761
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2674
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2784
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2664
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2876
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1400 as risk-on mood weighs on USD, Russia-Ukraine news, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high to portray the first positive daily performance in three. Market sentiment improves on Biden-Putin summit news, Blinken-Lavrov on the cards as well. Hawkish ECB rhetoric contrasts recently easy Fedspeak to underpin further upside of the pair.
GBP/USD bulls take charge as risk sentiment improves due to optimism for Russian diplomacy
GBP/USD riding the risk-on waves on prospects of diplomacy over an invasion of Ukraine. The cable is higher at the start of the week, penetrating into the 1.36 area after moving up from a low of 1.3583 to test the 1.3620 highs. Fed and BoE speakers are scheduled for the week ahead.
EUR/USD approaches 1.1400 as risk-on mood weighs on USD, Russia-Ukraine news, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high to portray the first positive daily performance in three. Market sentiment improves on Biden-Putin summit news, Blinken-Lavrov on the cards as well. Hawkish ECB rhetoric contrasts recently easy Fedspeak to underpin further upside of the pair.
MATIC price eyes retest of $1.95 as Polygon forms a bottom reversal pattern
MATIC price managed to stay above a crucial foothold despite the recent bearish retracements. As a result, Polygon has set up a bullish formation that forecasts a reversal. Investors can expect Polygon to pierce through the breaker and tag the weekly resistance barrier at $1.95.
Ukraine and Putin: An expanded perspective
Approximately 80% or 400 million barrels of Ukraine's proven oil reserves and 90% of Natural Gas production is located in Dnieper - Donetsk. This region is also known as Donbass and is located north along the Ukraine, Russia and Belarus border.