USD/CAD bears taking on the bull's commitments at 20/50 DMAs

- On a break of the 20/50-DMA, (1.3250), a resumption of the downtrend will be back in vogue.
- Risk flips more positive, CAD rallied with a rise in oil prices.
USD/CAD has been showing signs of exhaustion on the upside and is beginning to turn south as the loonie firms up across the board risk appetite made a partial recovery in Europe and New York with President Trump switching back to a more conciliatory tone on China trade prospects.
The immediate reaction supported risk assets and CAD rallied with a rise in oil prices. Trump’s comments at the G7 on China, claiming that he had received calls from China over the weekend, seeking talks. However, the official commentary from the Chinese was unable to verify that calls had taken place which leaves a dark cloud over risk appetite.
As for data, the US factory orders for durables goods posted a healthy 2.1% gain in July but volatile transportation goods accounted for much of the upside surprise. Bookings excluding transportation fell 0.4%. Meanwhile, core durable goods shipments, a close proxy for business investment, slipped 0.7% (est +0.1%) and the previous month was revised lower, signaling overall ongoing caution in capital spending.
USD/CAD levels
The price remains capped by the 200-day moving average (DMA) is testing the 20-DMA. If price resumes back to the 38.2% on a break of the 20/50-DMA, (1.3250), a resumption of the downtrend will be back in vogue, targetting the 1.28 handle - 1.3350 is the near-term target to break still on the upside which guards the 1.34 handle and mid-June highs.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3252
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3253
|Daily SMA50
|1.3181
|Daily SMA100
|1.3297
|Daily SMA200
|1.3315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3277
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3251
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3316
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3384
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fiber rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1098 level
EUR/USD erased parts of the Friday’s gains this Monday. On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).
GBP/USD: Cable enters the Asian session near the 1.2216 level
GBP/USD is ending Monday near its daily low. The pair trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). This Monday the market is retreating below the 1.2300 figure.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-period EMA on 4-hourly chart
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh session tops - around the 106.40 region - during the early North-American session, albeit quickly retreated around 40-pips in the last hour. The strong intraday recovery of over 150-pips faltered near 100-hour EMA on the 4-hourly chart.
Gold stays firm near $1527 amid traders’ indecision
Gold refrains from carrying the previous pullback from multi-year highs as it takes the bids to $1,527 during the early Asian session. In a reaction to the US-CN trade war, the Bullion surged to the fresh high since April 2013 during the week-start.
US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to drop to 129.5 in August from 135.7 in July. The Present Situation Index was 170.9 in July up from 164.3 in June. The Expectations Index was 112.2 in July and 97.6 in June.