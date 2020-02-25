USD/CAD: Bears looking through the coronavirus and buying the carry

- USD/CAD downside appealing looking through the coronavirus.
- Federal Reserve could be forced into an insurance cut, weighing on the dollar.
USD/CAD is trading between a low of 1.3271 and 1.3305, slightly down on the day at 1.3282 during the time of writing. Commodity currencies have been seeing overall selling, except the buying stance by asset managers in CAD according to last week's COT report, although the coronavirus is keeping the currency on the back foot in spot FX.
The state of play in markets still very much embraces the risk of a W-shape recovery rather than a V-shape recovery due to the spread of the coronavirus fears which has catalysing an even larger risk-off play this week. Global stocks are swimming in a bloodbath and the CRB index has dropped with commodities falling back into distribution. Oil is leading the way and if it were not for a pullback in the US dollar and an exodus from US stocks, USD/CAD would likely be a lot lower considering the correlation between oil and CAD. On the CSI, CAD has overtaken the greenback as the strongest of the currencies.
Carry trade appeal and CAD trumps AUD
'Smart money', seeing the trees through the forest, could well be anticipating value in the Loonie given that it is one currency with its house in order and an attractive carry. Firstly, is has looser ties to the Chinese economy (exports) and therefore, the loonie is one of the less directly vulnerable currencies in commodity-FX. When the dust settles, although it is still far too early to assume when that will be, but with a gun to the head, one might expect that 2020 H2 will see the coronavirus pandemic panic behind us.
When taking into consideration implied volatility in the DXY, the Canadian dollar is actually offering a higher implied yield on the three-month outlook of 0.40, the highest of the G10s. Short AUD/CAD 2020 has been playing out well and taking into account the recent run of positive data, (a drop in unemployment endorsing robust inflation to stay within in close proximity of the Bank of Canada's mid-point band target of 2%).
A rebound in oil will be a blessing for the bulls stepping into the CAD early doors. However, we are not out of the woods in this regard and we can still see lower levels on a break below $50bls WTI, (a daily support structure). Markets are waiting for a tip of the hat form OPEC+ but that may not come until the March meeting, and thus far, Russia is seemingly reluctant to participate in further curtailments.
USD/CAD outlook depends on the Fed
The outlook for USD/CAD thus depends on what the market sentiment will be for the Federal Reserve. An easing bias and renewed dovishness will likely tip the balance in favour of the bears. Markets are pricing a 10% chance of easing at the next Fed decision on 18 March, yet an insurance cut should not be out of the question.
Fed governor Brainard, for instance, said earlier this month that a policy may need to remain accommodative to reach the 2% inflation target, and even supported an inflation overshoot to achieve average inflation of 2%.
USD/CAD levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3284
|Today Daily Change
|-0.00082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3256
|Daily SMA50
|1.3155
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3214
|Levels
|Fib 23.6%
|
1.3240
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid coronavirus-related USD weakness. EU ministers are set to sign off on their mandate for post-Brexit talks, set to start next week.
EUR/USD hits fresh weekly highs, nears 1.0900
The greenback is in trouble as government bond yields keep falling to record lows spurring gears of recession. Risk-off exacerbated by coronavirus spreading worldwide.
Dollar domination set to continue, with or without coronavirus fears
The coronavirus-related fall in US bond yields has been weighing on the US dollar. Nevertheless – and despite worries coming from Markit's PMIs – the greenback is set to gain more ground.
Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level
Gold extended previous day's intraday retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.