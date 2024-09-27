USD/CAD approaches 1.3500 ahead of US PCE Price Index/Canadian GDP

- USD/CAD attracts some buyers on Friday in the wake of a modest USD strength.
- Bearish Oil prices undermine the Loonie and further lend support to the major.
- The US PCE Price Index and monthly Canadian GDP print eyed for some impetus.
The USD/CAD pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and looks to build on this week's recovery move from the 1.3420 area, or its lowest level since March 8. Spot prices, however, remain below the 1.3500 mark as traders keenly await Friday's key macro data from the US and Canada before placing aggressive directional bets.
The monthly Canadian GDP report is due for release later today, though the market focus will remain glued to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index. The crucial US inflation data will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
In the meantime, a modest USD uptick, along with this week's sharp decline in Crude Oil prices, which tends to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie, offers some support to spot prices. That said, bets for another oversized interest rate cut by the Fed in November keep the USD confined in a familiar range held over the past two weeks or so and within the striking distance of the YTD low touched last week.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment, bolstered by additional monetary stimulus measures from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), should contribute to capping the safe-haven Greenback. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has already bottomed out in the near term and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (MoM)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Canada during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Canadian economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrects toward 0.6850, awaits US PCE Price Index
AUD/USD is falling back toward 0.6850 in Friday's Asian trading, reversing from near 19-month peak. A tepid US Dollar bounce drags the pair lower but the downside appears called by the latest Chinese stimulus measures, which boost risk sentiment ahead of US PCE data.
USD/JPY rebounds toward 146.00, as focus shifts to US PCE data
USD/JPY is bouncing back toward 146.00 in the Asian session on Friday even as Tokyo CPI inflation data keep hopes of BoJ rate hikes alive. Intensifying risk flows on China's policy optimism underpin the pair's renewed upside. The focus shifts to the US PCE inflation data.
Gold price consolidates below record high as traders await US PCE Price Index
Gold price climbed to a fresh all-time peak on Thursday amid dovish Fed expectations. The USD languished near the YTD low and shrugged off Thursday’s upbeat US data. The upbeat market mood caps the XAU/USD ahead of the key US PCE Price Index.
Bitcoin surges past $65,000, sets sights on $70,000
Bitcoin broke above its consolidation zone, signaling a potential bullish move ahead. At the same time, Ethereum is finding support at a key level, hinting at an upcoming rally. In contrast, Ripple consolidates between its crucial levels, indicating a period of indecision among traders.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.