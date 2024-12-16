- The Brazilian real weakened significantly, reaching an all-time low following President Lula's comments on recent interest rate increases by the Banco Central Do Brazil.
- The BCB raised the Selic Rate by 100 basis points to 12.25%, with further hikes anticipated.
- The Brazilian real continues to face downward pressure despite BCB's $1.63 billion intervention in the spot market,
The Brazilian real weakened to an all-time low against the Greenback of 6.1496 on Monday after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, criticized higher interest rates set by the Banco Central Do Brazil (BCB). At the time of writing, the USD/BRL trades at 6.1478. up by 2.92%.
USD/BRL surges to 6.1478 amid heightened fiscal concerns
On Sunday, Lula Da Silva called interest rate hikes “irresponsible” after the BCB decided to raise rates after market participants were disappointed of the budget deficit, which is currently about 10% of Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Last week, the central bank decided to lift the Selic Rate by 100 basis points to 12.25% and hinted that two moves of the same size are on the cards. Initially, the USD/BRL dipped as low as 5.8694 but ended last Thursday’s session at 5.9923.
In its monetary policy statement, the BCB blamed the market’s negative reaction to the fiscal package, which is inflation-prone, sending inflation expectations above the central bank’s 3% target.
The Brazilian Real (BRL) began the week at 6.0687 and extended its losses despite the BCB intervention in the financial markets. On Monday, the central bank sold over $1.63 billion US Dollars in the spot market.
Ian Lima, money manager at Inter Asset, said, “The intervention should not change the trend, which continues to be driven by the strong global dollar and fiscal uncertainties.”
The Brazilian Real has been under stress after investors grew concerned about the budget deficit.
According to Bloomberg, “Brazilian assets have been battered by growing pessimism on the outlook for the country’s growing budget deficit. Lula has increased spending since taking office in 2023 to fulfill pledges of improving living standards for poor Brazilians.“
The Brazilian currency has depreciated over 20% in the year and is set to extend its losses as the USD/MXN eyes a test of 6.200.
A weekly BCB survey of private economists showed that the median sees inflation forecasts higher, and they expect the Selic Rate to peak at 14.25% in March of 2025.
Brazil’s November inflation finished at 4.87% YoY, above the 4.5% upper end of the BCB’s 1.5% to 4.5% target range. Policymakers vowed to bring inflation back to its 3% goal.
USD/BRL Price Chart - Weekly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to lure buyers; focus remains on FOMC meeting
AUD/USD trades with a positive bias for the second straight day, albeit it lacks bullish conviction and remains close to the YTD low touched last week. China's economic woes, US-China trade war fears and the RBA's dovish shift continue to act as a headwind for the Aussie.
Ripple's XRP could rally to $4.75 as RLUSD set to officially launch on Tuesday
Ripple confirmed in a press release on Monday that its RLUSD stablecoin will officially launch on Tuesday across exchanges, including MoonPay, Uphold, CoinMENA, Bitso and ArchaxEx.
USD/JPY flat lines around 154.00, eyes on US Retail Sales release
The USD/JPY pair trades flat around 154.10 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve and the BoJ interest rate decision later this week. On Tuesday, the US November Retail Sales will be published.
Gold price stuck in a range around $2,650 as traders await Fed decision
Gold price extends its sideways consolidative price move during the Asian session on Tuesday as traders await the highly anticipated FOMC policy decision before placing directional bets. In the meantime, bets for a less dovish Fed, elevated US bond yields and a positive risk tone should cap the XAU/USD.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.