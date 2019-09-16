US Trump: Not ready to meet with Iranian leadership without preliminary conditions – Politico

Politico reports that the US President Trump dismissed earlier media reports that he was ready to meet with the Iranian leadership without any preliminary conditions.

Trump tweeted out: "The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, No Conditions," the US president stated in his Twitter account. "That is an incorrect statement (as usual!)."

Meanwhile, in response to the weekend’s Houthi attack on Saudi Arabian oil and gas facilities, Trump noted: “Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! PLENTY OF OIL!”

The Saudi oil attack is expected to affect halve the Kingdom’s output and therefore, oil prices surged 20% in the opening trades, currently higher by around 11%.