Brent oil trims gains, but is still up 12%

- Brent has backed off sharply from session highs but is still reporting double-digit gains.
- Oil prices could continue to rally in the near-term if the Saudi outage lasts for more than six weeks.
A barrel of Brent oil is currently changing hands at $67.20. Prices are up 11.8% on the day, having hit a high of $71.62 earlier today. At that level, the "Black Gold" was reporting 20% gains on the day.
Oil gapped substantially higher from Friday's close of $60.22, courtesy of Saturday's drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facility - one of the world's most important oil processing plant.
The attack has resulted in the single-world disruption in oil markets ever, surpassing the impact of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990 and many observers fear that the Saudi outage could last for months.
If Saudi's confirm these fears, Brent prices may end up rising to $75 per barrel, according to Goldman Sachs. However, if the outage is very short, prices may surrender a major part of the gains seen today.
A prolonged outage and the resulting rise in oil prices will likely push up inflation across the globe, complicating matters for the central banks trying to boost growth via rate cuts.
Brent technical levels
Brent Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.15
|Today Daily Change
|7.73
|Today Daily Change %
|12.79
|Today daily open
|60.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.4
|Daily SMA50
|61.51
|Daily SMA100
|63.84
|Daily SMA200
|64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.96
|Previous Daily Low
|59.77
|Previous Weekly High
|63.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.1
|Previous Monthly High
|64.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: traders set to position ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair moderated its advance on Friday, compliments to stronger-than-expected US data, finishing the week anyway with gains around 1.1070. Better-than-expected US data released Friday brought relief to USD bulls.
GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, reaching Friday 1.2505, its highest since last July, and settling not far below this last. Fading odds for a hard-Brexit continue to underpin the Pound.
USD/JPY: further gains depending on risk-related sentiment
The USD/JPY pair settled above the 108.00 level for the first time since late July, closing substantially higher for a third consecutive week. Demand for the safe-haven yen continued to be undermined.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.