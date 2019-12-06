US: Trend in hiring has turned decidedly higher – Wells Fargo

The November employment report surpised to the upside with the economy adding 266K jobs. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the trend in hiring has turned decidedly higher since the summer, but they do not expect the recent pace to last.
Key Quotes:
“The trend in hiring has rebounded significantly since the middle of the year.”
“Part of the impressive headline gain came from the end of the GM strike.”
“The service sector continues to show few signs of spillovers from weakness in the goods sector.”
“The labor market remains tight. The unemployment rate ticked back down to match its 50-year low of 3.5% despite a slowing in the household survey measure of employment. Average hourly earnings came in 0.1 percentage point weaker than expected, but October’s increase was revised higher. Average hourly earnings are now up 3.1% year-over-year, and along with the renewed strength in hiring, suggests income growth from wages & salaries should remain close to 5%.”
“The 200K pace of private payroll growth the past three months is unlikely to be maintained, especially as companies continue to cite a high degree of difficulty finding workers. The Fed has signaled it will be on hold for at least its upcoming meeting after its 75 bps of insurance cuts since this summer. With the labor market more than holding up, we see no reason for that to change now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after strong NFP, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls beat expectations with 266K and mixed wage growth. Earlier, weak German data weighed on the euro. Updates on trade are awaited.
GBP/USD shrugs off strong NFP, focuses on UK elections
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 but off the post-NFP lows. The US gained more jobs than expected. The Conservatives remain in the lead ahead of the debate between PM Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn.
US recession? Not so fast, a calm look at the economy and currencies ahead of the NFP
Recent US economic indicators have been downbeat, but they include silver linings and are backed by robust consumption. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam...
Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report
Gold faded an intraday bullish spike to the $1480 area and tumbled to fresh multi-day lows, around the $1465 region in reaction to upbeat US monthly jobs report.
USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures
Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy. Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers. USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.