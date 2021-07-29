US Treasury yields, S&P 500 Futures portray risk-off mood

- US 10-year Treasury yields print three-day downtrend around 1.23%, S&P 500 Futures extend drop below 4,400.
- Fed resists talking taper, Senators back debate on Biden’s infrastructure stimulus.
- Preliminary readings on the US Q2 GDP will be the key to watch going forward.
Market sentiment sours amid Thursday’s Asian session. As a result, the risk barometers, namely US Treasury yields and stock futures remain pressured despite some positives that might have favored bulls.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields print three basis points (bps) of a drop to 1.23%, down for the third consecutive day whereas S&P 500 Futures drops 0.17% by the press time.
The risk aversion takes clues from the Delta covid variant woes. Australia’s New South Wales conveyed 239 new cases for the 24 hours ending on July 28, the highest figures in 16 months, fueling the national number to the August 2020 levels.
On the same line, the US and the UK also witness a jump in the Delta covid variant of late. The same push Twitter to shut down offices in San Francisco and New York while the UK’s unlock is being questioned again. Additionally, Kyodo News said, "Japan's daily total of COVID-19 cases topped 9,000 for the first time on Wednesday, with a surge in infections in Tokyo casting a pall over the Olympics and putting pressure on the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to take stronger countermeasures."
On a different page, US policymakers backed procedural voting on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan. However, a bumpy road to the final passage and uncertainly over the budget limit challenges the optimism.
Elsewhere, US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) matched wide market expectations of announcing no monetary policy change while quoting “continuing economic improvement,” during the July meeting. However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) bears the burden of comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell who said, "Economy has made progress toward goals since setting the bar for taper in December and will continue to assess progress in coming meetings."
Looking forward, risk appetite may remain sour as the covid woes are widespread and challenging the economic recovery from the pandemic. However, today’s US Q2 GDP, expected 8.6% annualized versus 6.4% prior, should offer intermediate relief to the investors.
Read: US Q2 GDP Preview: Economy to continue to expand at strong pace, eyes on FOMC
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia. In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and ...
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3900 mark post-Powell comments, softer USD
GBP/USD continues to move higher consecutively for the past three sessions. US dollar remains persistently below 92.50 after Fed’s dovish stance. The sterling holds the ground on a remarkable drop in COVID-19 cases.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia. In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and ...
Dogecoin price action raises more questions than answers, while DOGE threatens a decline
Dogecoin price rebound remains unvalidated as the cryptocurrency fails to register one close above the midline of an ascending parallel channel since the July 21 breakout. Without greater conviction, DOGE is not positioned for notably higher prices.
FOMC : The statement giveth and Powell taketh away
For a moment after the FOMC statement it seemed that clarity of the hazy central bank variety had surfaced at the Federal Reserve. This sentence was added to the policy announcement, " Since then, the economy has ...