- US 10-year Treasury yield falls eight basis points sponsored by weak US economic data.
- FOMC minutes note economic slowdown, open door for rate cuts if inflation approaches 2% target.
- Significant ISM Services PMI drop to 48.8, and a decrease in ADP Employment Change pushed yields down.
- Initial Jobless Claims increase to 238K, exceeding forecasts and previous readings.
US Treasury bond yields sank on Wednesday after data from the United States increased the chances of the Federal Reserve easing policy as soon as September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Labor market data and weak Services PMI drove the US bonds rally and weighed on yields. The US 10-year benchmark note rate dropped almost eight basis points on Wednesday, down to 4.355%.
US 10-year benchmark note rate tanks amid rising expectations of a September rate cut following weak data
The latest FOMC minutes revealed that officials acknowledged the economy seems to be slowing, yet stated that if the disinflation process stalls, they would not hesitate to raise the fed funds rate. Policymakers added that the current policy is restrictive and mentioned they could ease policy once they're confident that inflation is headed toward its 2% goal.
In terms of data, US business activity in the services sector contracted after reaching its highest level since August 2023, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The ISM Services PMI for June dropped sharply to 48.8, its lowest since May 2020 and the fastest decline in four years, signaling recessionary conditions
This, along with a weaker ADP Employment Change report for June coming at 150K and missing estimates and the previous month’s data, could be a prelude to Friday’s Nonfarm Payroll numbers. Meanwhile, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending June 29 rose to 238K, surpassing estimates of 235K and the previous reading of 234K.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, odds for a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September are at 66%, up from 63% on Tuesday. Data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) shows that traders expect 38 basis points (bps) of easing, according to December’s 2024 fed funds rate futures contract.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finally broke above 0.6700… will it last?
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s advance and rose markedly in a context favourable to the risk-associated space following the sharp data-driven sell-off in the Greenback, while auspicious results from the domestic calendar also lent legs to AUD.
EUR/USD: Bullish outlook expected above the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD extended its multi-session recovery north of 1.0800 the figure following the persistent retracement in the US Dollar and against the backdrop of steady expectation ahead of the second round of French elections on July 7.
Gold reaches $2,360 on broad USD weakness
Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above $2,360. Following the disappointing ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from the US, the 10-year US yield declines sharply, helping XAU/USD extend its daily rally.
Ripple legal battle underway as on-chain metrics turn bullish, XRP eyes recovery to $0.50
Ripple made a comeback above $0.48 on Tuesday and hovers above that level in Wednesday’s European session. Ripple on-chain metrics such as transaction volume and Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) have turned bullish, supporting a recovery in the altcoin.
Disinflation in the United States: The scale of the sacrifice on the labour market
Since a 1977 act, the dual mandate of the Federal Reserve (Fed) has de jure entrusted it with the objectives of maximum employment and price stability (the latter being expected to favour the former in the long term).