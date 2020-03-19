US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Goal is to get bill passed and signed by Trump on Monday

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released a massive economic stimulus bill Thursday to fight the coronavirus’s fallout, even as opposition emerged from some key Republicans to one of the central elements of the plan — direct cash payments to many Americans. President Trump has expressed support for the cash payment approach in recent days, but he has also shifted between numerous ideas amid waves of opposition.

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has stated that the goal is to get the bill passed and signed by Trump on Monday.

Key notes

Has spoken with Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell.

Market implications