The S&P 500 (SPX) index is up 0.2% at 5,037.33, the Dow Jones (DJIA) gains 0.35% at 38,804.15, and the Nasdaq (IXIC) rises 0.32% to trade at 16,042.31 at the time of writing.
Stock market news
- The Energy Sector is the best-performing major sector in the S&P 500 so far on Monday, rising 0.8% on the day. On the other hand, the Health Care Sector is down 0.3%.
- Diamondback Energy Inx. (FANG) is up more than 10% as the top gainer in the first half of the session. The biggest decliner is Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSA), down nearly 3%.
- Nasdaq Composite rose more than 2% last week and the S&P 500 posted gains for the fourth consecutive week to post a record-high closing above 5,000. Dow Jones underperformed and was virtually unchanged for the week.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced on Friday that it revised the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase for December lower to 0.2% from 0.3%.
- Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Lorie Logan said that there is no urgency to cut interest rates. Logan acknowledged that there has been "tremendous progress" on bringing down inflation but noted that she would want to see further evidence on inflation to confirm the progress is durable.
- The US Department of Labor reported that there were 218,000 Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending February 3, down from the previous week's revised 227,000.
- On Tuesday, the BLS will release January CPI data. The headline annual CPI is forecast to rise 3% on a yearly basis, at a softer pace than December's 3.4%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to increase 3.8%.
- Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), Cadence Design Systems Inc. (DNS) and Waste Management Inc. (WM) are among top companies that will release earnings reports after the closing bell on Monday.
- Later in the week, January Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Producer Price Index (PPI) data will be featured in the US economic calendar.
Dow Jones FAQs
What is the Dow Jones?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
What factors impact the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
What is Dow Theory?
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
How can I trade the DJIA?
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD fluctuates below 1.0800 in slow day
EUR/USD trades up and down in a relatively tight channel below 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of January inflation data from the US, making it difficult for the pair to find direction.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600, Bailey's speech eyed
GBP/USD consolidates within a narrow trading range above 1.2600 in the early American session on Monday. The pair stays defensive alongside risk sentiment, as traders await BoE Governor Bailey's speech ahead of top-tier UK/US data in the week ahead.
Gold extends its monthly slide towards $2,000
The precious metal adds to the ongoing leg lower and slips back to fresh multi-session lows at the beginning of the week, retargeting the $2000 mark amidst the stronger dollar and mixed US yields.
SEI Network sees nearly 175,000 weekly active users after founder teases “big things” are coming
SEI, a Cosmos-based blockchain witnessed nearly 175,000 weekly active users on its network in the past week. SEI recorded 21,700 new users in the week of the Chinese New Year.
Bracing for US CPI
In the week ahead, traders and investors must consider several macroeconomic indicators, including a Consumer Price Index report from the world's largest economy. A higher-than-expected CPI reading could potentially upend the epic equity market rally.