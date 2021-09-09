US Stocks Forecast: Wall Street drops again although bulls have upper hand

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • US stocks fall again while US Jobless Claims fall to a near 18-month low.
  • The Dow was lower by 0.43%, the S&P 500 was down 0.46% and the NASDAQ was off by 0.38%.

Wall Street ended lower on Thursday and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are now down four straight days. 

Weekly jobless claims fell to a near 18-month low, allaying fears of a slowing economic recovery, but also stoking worries the Fed could move sooner than expected to scale back its accommodative policies.

The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 35,000 to a seasonally adjusted 310,000 for the week ended Sept. 4, the lowest level since mid-March 2020.

That suggested that job growth could be hindered by labour shortages rather than cooling demand for workers.

In other news, ECB President, Christine Lagarde, presented an upbeat assessment of euro area growth after 

The ECB ‘moderately’ lowered the pace of PEPP purchases for Q4. This keeps all options open for December when we expect PEPP to be retired in favour of “more standard” unconventional stimulus.

The inflation projections were revised up, but not to the extent that they sound hawkish.

Overall, the market is range-bound ahead of the Federal Reserve this month, wondering when the Fed  will scale back massive measures enacted last year to shield the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 4489.65
Today Daily Change -23.60
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 4513.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4489.51
Daily SMA50 4423.33
Daily SMA100 4311.7
Daily SMA200 4084.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4526.05
Previous Daily Low 4494
Previous Weekly High 4550.75
Previous Weekly Low 4504.15
Previous Monthly High 4545.05
Previous Monthly Low 4352.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4506.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4513.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 4496.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 4479.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 4464.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 4528.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 4543.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 4560.25

 

 

 

Latest Forex News

