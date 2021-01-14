US Stock Market Day Ahead: Joe “Stimulus” Biden to the rescue

European indices steady FTSE +0.39%, DAX +0.22%, Eurostoxx +0.43%
US Stock Futures Dow +0.33% S&P +0.16% Nasdaq +0.18%
Biden's stimulus plan, reports of larger than expected $2 trillion stimulus help markets.
US jobless claims 965k more than 784k forecast.
US Import prices are slightly higher.
Tesla asked to recall 158k vehicles.
ECB not unanimous on the latest stimulus plan, some dissent.
Delta first loss in 11 years.
US stock market on Wednesday, sector by sector
Utilities +1.95%
Real Estate +1.37%
Technology +0.64%
Energy -0.78%
Industrials -0.86%
Basic Materials -1%
Earnings
Pre-market
Taiwan Semi-Conductor (TSM) better than expected Q4 and Q1 guidance better.
Aphria (APHA) Q2 EPS and sales increased year-over-year (YoY).
First Republic Bank (FRC) Q4 EPS and sales were better than expected.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) small miss on EPS but guidance satisfies investors.
BlackRock Inc (BLK) EPS up 22% YoY, no guidance.
After Market
Progress Software (PRGS)
Pre-market movers
Express (EXPR) +50% company announced $140m in additional financing.
DPW Holdings (DPW) +47% accepting pre-orders on Amazon for electric vehicle charger.
Organogenisis (ORGO) +36% phase 3 patient enrolment for osteoarthritis
ZW Data Action tech (CNET) +37% selected for merchant advertising by 360 Security Technology.
NandKwest Inc (NK) +35% positive interim data on pancreatic cancer trials.
Viveve Medical (VIVE) -24% upsized funding to $24m.
Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) -17% big uptick yesterday on results.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) -12% class-action lawsuit filed.
Color Star Technology (CSCW) -11% big uptick yesterday.
Stock of the day
Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock Price and Forecast: Charging ahead with the sector
