US Stock Market Day Ahead: Joe “Stimulus” Biden to the rescue

NEWS | | By Ivan Brian

European indices steady FTSE +0.39%, DAX +0.22%, Eurostoxx +0.43%

US Stock Futures Dow +0.33% S&P +0.16% Nasdaq +0.18%

Biden's stimulus plan, reports of larger than expected $2 trillion stimulus help markets.

US jobless claims 965k more than 784k forecast.

US Import prices are slightly higher.

Tesla asked to recall 158k vehicles.

ECB not unanimous on the latest stimulus plan, some dissent.

Delta first loss in 11 years.

US stock market on Wednesday, sector by sector

Utilities +1.95%

Real Estate +1.37%

Technology +0.64%

Energy -0.78%

Industrials -0.86%

Basic Materials -1%

Earnings

Pre-market

Taiwan Semi-Conductor (TSM) better than expected Q4 and Q1 guidance better.

Aphria (APHA) Q2 EPS and sales increased year-over-year (YoY).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Q4 EPS and sales were better than expected.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) small miss on EPS but guidance satisfies investors.

BlackRock Inc (BLK) EPS up 22% YoY, no guidance.

After Market

Progress Software (PRGS)

Pre-market movers

Express (EXPR) +50% company announced $140m in additional financing.

DPW Holdings (DPW) +47% accepting pre-orders on Amazon for electric vehicle charger.

Organogenisis (ORGO) +36% phase 3 patient enrolment for osteoarthritis

ZW Data Action tech (CNET) +37% selected for merchant advertising by 360 Security Technology.

NandKwest Inc (NK) +35% positive interim data on pancreatic cancer trials.

Viveve Medical (VIVE) -24% upsized funding to $24m.

Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) -17% big uptick yesterday on results.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) -12% class-action lawsuit filed.

Color Star Technology (CSCW) -11% big uptick yesterday.

Stock of the day 

Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock Price and Forecast: Charging ahead with the sector

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

