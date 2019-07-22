US Sec. of State Pompeo: US does not want war with Iran

In an interview with Fox News, the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the U.S. does not want a war with Iran. Regarding Iran's claims about having captured 17 CIA spies, Pompeo refrained from making a specific comment but said that the Iranian regime had a long history of lying.

On British tanker incident, "It falls to the united kingdom to take care of their ships," Pompeo said.

These remark's don't seem to be having an impact on the risk sentiment and the S&P 500 Futures was last up 0.25% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to start the day modestly higher.