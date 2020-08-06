US Sec. of State Pompeo: Citizens to exercise increased caution with respect to travel in or to China

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo continues with its warnings against China, this time asking the US citizens to exercise increased caution with respect to travel in or to China.
Pompeo also said the Trump administration wants to remove untrusted Chinese apps from US app stores operated by Apple and Google.
"The world has witnessed more examples of CCP efforts to coerce and control its citizens. Freedom-loving nations must together confront the CCP's aggressive behavior and the good news is that tide is absolutely turning," he added.
Pompeo announced a 'clean network' to use tech not from China.
Market reaction
Ongoing US-China tensions over several issues combined with the continued to rise in the coronavirus cases globally limit the upside in the higher-yielding aussie and S&P 500 futures.
At the press time, AUD/USD trims gains to slip below 0.7200 while S&P 500 futures consolidates the uptick above 3300.
