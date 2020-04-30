US Sec. of State Pompeo: China has not been forthright on the coronavirus outbreak

In an interview with Fox News, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, China has not been forthright on the coronavirus outbreak.

Additional comments

It’s not the first time the World Health Organization (WHO) has failed its mission. China communist party to be held accountable. US officials "haven't seen" North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently and are watching reports about his health "closely".

Market reaction

Despite the US-China spat on the virus epidemic now translating into a bitter feud concerning the trade deal, markets are not paying much attention to that, as the sentiment remains lifted on Gilead’s corona cure news.

USD/JPY holds steady around 106.70 while AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.6540 amid dismal Chinese Manufacturing PMI reports.

