China’s Vice-Foreign Minister: Firmly opposes a “politicized” international investigation

In comments published on Thursday, Yue Yucheng, China’s Vice-Foreign Minister, China “resolutely opposes” any international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that presumes its guilt, as cited by Reuters.

Yue said Beijing firmly opposes a “politicized” international investigation aimed at stigmatizing China.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said the trade deal with China has been "upset very badly" by the coronavirus. The US has accused China of delaying the response to tackle the virus.

On Wednesday, Australian PM Scott Morrison said Australia will pursue a reasonable course of action on global COVID inquiry.