US President Trump: We will be stronger than ever before

While providing hints to the Coronavirus Relief Bill, yet to be approved by the Senate, US President Donald Trump recently tweeted that the industries particularly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be powerfully supported.

Key quotes

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!

FX implications

Although the news fails to provide any major immediate market moves, it added strength to the expectations that the Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will be able to roll out the much-awaited relief packs from the US. That said, the S&P 500 Futures remain mildly positive, currently +0.92%, to 2,422.