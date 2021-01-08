US President Donald Trump: My focus is on a smooth transition of power

US President Donald Trump is speaking and condemns the violence at the Capitol.

''I am outraged by the violence.''

He said ''our incredible journey is only just beginning''.

Trump was back to Twitter with a video 2:41 long, coming through on a reported pledge earlier to release a video on "national unity" tonight.

Market implications

Trump has now officially conceded that a new US administration will be inaugurated on January 20,

Markets will take heed of the proclamation, ''our incredible journey is only just beginning''.

A reminder that populism and trade wars can linger on in the background so long that there is the possibility of Trump-politics part Deux.

However, for the next term, Biden's presidency will be baked into the financial and commodities markets.

Biden's White House is predicted to support stocks and weigh on the US dollar.

DXY monthly chart

An upside correction before further downside could be in order, however, as the markets buy into the fact having predicted the Biden victory.