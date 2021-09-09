US President Biden: We are in a tough stretch on covid and it could last for a while

"Many of us are frustrated with the roughly 80 million Americans who are not vaccinated," said US President Joe Biden while announcing details of his six-pronged strategy on Thursday night.

To placate the fears, Biden also said that the path ahead is not nearly as bad as last winter.

Additional comments (from Reuters)

US has tools to combat the virus if we raise our vaccination rate. The plan will get more people vaccinated, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and keep our schools and our economy open. We can and we will turn the tide on COVID-19. There are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against covid-19. New plan for vaccinations combats those who are blocking public health. We need to do more on vaccines, this is not about freedom or personal choice. Asks unvaccinated Americans "what more do you need to see? TSA (Trasnportation Security Administration) will double fines for travellers who refuse to mask. There'll be a 35% price reduction for the at-home rapid test kits. Will announce additional steps this month to help world fight covid. Parents, please get your teenager vaccinated. Scientists at FDA and CDC will decide on who should get boosters when. Our patience is wearing thin.

Fx implications

As Biden refrains from details and any surprises, initial market reaction to his comments could be found as minimal. It’s worth noting that the Wall Street benchmark closed in the red.

Read: US Stocks Forecast: Wall Street drops again although bulls have upper hand