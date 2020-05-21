US Pres Trump: Will not close the country if a second wave of virus hits

After the close, US President Donald Trump said if there is a second wave, he will not close down the economy.

Will not close the country if a second wave of virus hits.

Market implications

That is big news. Shame it wasn't said during the Wall Street session, as the reaction could have been volatile.

On one hand, it could have supported risk appetite. On the other hand, it may have sent a shock wave through markets considering it seems that Trump has just admitted that a second wave is probable. At this juncture, it would seem that the US administration is willing to put hundreds of thousands of lives at risk for the sake of the US economy.

Will this mean workers will be forced into work against their will? There will be no government funding for those who do not want to work, that is for sure.

As per yesterday's article, under, The next wave, "as governments tempt the fate of the second wave of COVID-19, through no choice of their own, the odds of such an outcome are seemingly high when considering there are already new cases in China, Russia and even South Korea which had been praised for its containment of the first wave: