US Pres. Trump: White House Middle East peace plan is a great plan

US President Donald Trump recently crossed wires, via Reuters, while giving details of the White House peace plan for the Middle East. The Republican leader told to release the plan before the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit on January 28.

White House Middle East peace plan is a great plan.

The administration has spoken briefly to Palestinians and will speak to them again in a period of time.

Plan to release the Middle East peace plan sometime prior to Netanyahu visit on Jan 28.

Palestinians may react negatively at first to plan, but it is actually positive for them and they have a lot of incentive to do it.