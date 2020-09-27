US Pres. Trump: We are going to have tremendous victory in election

In the latest White House press conference, US President Donald Trump showed optimism concerning his victory during the upcoming Presidential Election, scheduled for November 03. The Democratic leader also turned down the New York Times report about his tax reports suggesting payment of $750 as income tax in 2016 and 2017.
Key comments
We are going to have tremendous victory in the election.
Will be counting ballots forever after November 3 election.
Did not discuss the election with his u.s. supreme court nominee Barrett.
New York Times report on his income taxes 'fake news'.
Accuses Barrett's critics of playing the religion 'card' against her.
Market implications
The news helps S&P 500 Futures to kick-start the week on a positive side, up 0.30% to 3,295. However, the EUR/USD pair jumps around 10 pips following the announcements. It should be noted that a light calendar and an absence of major signals from the speech seem to offer mixed signals and question market sentiment via this news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates biggest weekly losses in six months above 0.7000
AUD/USD keeps late-Friday pullback from 10-week low despite struggling around 0.7030. Market sentiment stays sluggish amid mixed clues, coronavirus woes keeps the US dollar strong. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.
GBP/USD: Virus woes probe bulls targeting 1.2800
GBP/USD jumps 20+ pips at the week’s start amid hope of a Brexit deal. Calls of negative rates, virus woes recently play their roles. Risk news remains the key driver amid a lack of major data/events.
Gold: Melts into next week with lower levels in sight
The precious metals complex has been hampered by the persistent greenback strength. Since the price broke the triangle pattern on the chart the price hasn't looked back even once. There was a small glimmer of hope when the price ...
Macro as september winds down
The dollar began September extending its losses, but reversed higher and is winding down the month at its best levels against the euro and sterling in a couple of months. The CAD and AUD have approached last month's lows.
WTI moves back to flat and once again trades above $40 per barrel
It has been a mixed Friday for WTI as the price is moving sideways heading into the weekend. All of the excitement was last week when the OPEC+ JMMC decided to keep output levels at their current rate until December.