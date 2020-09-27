US Pres. Trump: We are going to have tremendous victory in election

In the latest White House press conference, US President Donald Trump showed optimism concerning his victory during the upcoming Presidential Election, scheduled for November 03. The Democratic leader also turned down the New York Times report about his tax reports suggesting payment of $750 as income tax in 2016 and 2017.

We are going to have tremendous victory in the election.

Will be counting ballots forever after November 3 election.

Did not discuss the election with his u.s. supreme court nominee Barrett.

New York Times report on his income taxes 'fake news'.

Accuses Barrett's critics of playing the religion 'card' against her.