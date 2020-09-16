US Pres. Trump: We are getting closer to a deal on coronavirus relief

Having recently propelled the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes, also showing his dislike for the World Trade Organization (WTO), US President Donald Trump now turns to the COVID-19 relief package.

Key quotes

We are getting closer to a deal on coronavirus relief.

Masks are not as important as a coronavirus vaccine.

He supports something like a plan for coronavirus relief proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

CDC's (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Redfield made a mistake when he said vaccine would not be widely available until next summer.

Market implications

The news helps markets to regain its upbeat sentiment with the S&P 500 Futures marking 0.10% profits amid the early Thursday morning in Asia even as the benchmark closed in negative on Wednesday.