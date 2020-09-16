US Pres. Trump: Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine could start in October or a little bit later

US President Donald Trump crossed wires, via Reuters, during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The Republican leader reiterated his optimism relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by citing odds distribution until late-October.

Key quotes

Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine could start in October or a little bit later.

US could distribute at least 100 million doses by end of 2020.

Will get a briefing on TikTok Thursday morning (US Time).

World Trade Organization (WTO) is not good for us.

FX implications

Given the news is no different from President Trump’s earlier comments suggesting the vaccine could be out in three or four weeks, coupled with a lack of major activity around this time of trading, global markets paid a little heed to the risk-positive news. Even so, AUD/USD remains on the front foot to regain the 0.7300 mark after dropping to 0.7277 during the post-Fed downside.