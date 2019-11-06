US Official: US-China trade deal signing - London a possible venue

Following the news that the Trump-Xi meeting to sign trade deal could be delayed until December, a senior Trump administration official said that one possible location is London, where the two leaders could meet after a NATO summit that Trump is due to attend from Dec. 3-4.

However, the official was quick to add, “it’s under consideration but nothing decided.”

The official noted that Other sites are possible in Europe and Asia, but the former is more likely, with Sweden and Switzerland among the possibilities. Iowa, which Trump has suggested, appeared to have been ruled out, as cited by Reuters.