US Pres. Trump to deliver a speech on "trade and economic policy" next Tuesday - CNBC

According to Kayla Tausche, Washington Correspondent at CNBC News, the US President Trump will deliver a speech on "trade and economic policy" at the next Tuesday, Nov. 12.

No further details are offered on the same.

But likely comments on the US economy, trade and a dig at the Federal Reserve (Fed) cannot be ruled when the US President speaks.

On the trade front, the risk sentiment appears to recover in early Asian trades following the Fox News report that December 15 tariffs will not be imposed by the US. However, markets continue to remain cautious amid Trump-Xi meeting delay news.