The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the January jobs report on Friday, February 3 at 13:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of eight major banks regarding the upcoming employment data.
Expectations are for a 185K rise in Nonfarm Payrolls following the 223K increase in December while the Unemployment Rate is expected to inch higher to 3.6% vs. 3.5% seen in December.
Commerzbank
“In December, more than 200K new jobs were created again in the US. However, there were some details in the employment report that point to a gradual weakening of the labor market. For example, the number of temporary workers shrank for the fifth month in a row, a trend previously seen only in the run-up to recessions. In addition, despite continued substantial job creation, the number of hours worked fell. We, therefore, expect job growth to decline further to 180K in January.”
Danske Bank
“We still expect relatively strong employment growth at 200K.”
TDS
“We project payroll gains to have stayed largely unchanged vs December, posting a still solid 220K increase in January. Both the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings should have remained steady: the former at a decades-low 3.5%, and the latter printing a 0.3% MoM gain. Following Powell's flip in script, the market is asymmetric around this number. That is, a positive surprise is not likely to materially derail risk sentiment, while an indication of softness will reinforce it. That's key for the USD and other FX baskets which have more closely aligned itself to equity dynamics. That could prevent the USD from sinking to new lows in the near-term. Ultimately, however, we expect to see dip buying interest in EURUSD towards 1.08.”
SocGen
“We expect another 205K gain and would view any gain above 150K as strong. We expect the unemployment rate to edge up to 3.6%.”
CIBC
“Total hiring likely slowed to a 170K pace in January. That’s still a healthy pace of job growth, and the recent softening in the prime-age labor force participation rate leaves room for solid hiring without putting more upwards pressure on wages. Assuming an increase in participation, the unemployment rate could have increased to 3.6%, while the outsized gain in the hiring on the household survey that was seen in December isn’t likely to have been repeated in January. We’re roughly in line with the consensus expectation, suggesting limited market reaction.”
RBC Economics
“US payroll employment likely continued to rise in January, although the 150K increase in payrolls we expect would be the smallest gain since a drop in December 2020. The labour market remains tight and layoffs are still very low. But the number of job openings has been edging lower and we look for a tick up in the unemployment rate to 3.6% from 3.5% in December.”
NBF
“Payroll growth could come in at 150K. The household survey is expected to show a similar gain. This development could leave the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.5%, assuming the participation rate stayed put at 62.3%.”
Citibank
“We expect a sizable 305K increase in January, with some strength due to more technical factors but still-solid underlying job growth. We expect a somewhat stronger 0.4% increase in average hourly earnings in January compared to December, with roughly balanced risks around our above-consensus forecast. We expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.5%, although with some elevated uncertainty around components of the household survey in January.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0900 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is attempting to build a cushion near 1.0900 in the early European morning. The market mood remains cautious, as investors assess the dovish Fed and ECB policy announcements, repositioning ahead of the key US NFP data.
GBP/USD defends 1.2200 amid cautious mood, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD is struggling for a clear direction while defending the 1.2200 mark early Friday. The dovish BoE policy outlook combined with a broad US Dollar rebound is weighing on the pair. Focus shifts to the US NFP data for fresh trading impetus.
Will Gold defend 21DMA support on US Nonfarm Payrolls?
Gold price is holding steady above the $1,900 mark, as sellers take a breather after a sharp pullback from ten-month highs of $1,960. A sense of calm prevails in Fridya’s tradiung so far, as investors stay on the sidelines and assess the latest central banks’ policy decisions and its market impact going forward.
Uniswap price could crash 30% as UNI forms a bearish swing failure pattern
Uniswap price shows a steady uptrend with higher highs and higher lows. While this outlook alone might instill confidence in a layman investor, a closer look reveals weakness.
US January Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
How impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 30 NFP prints.