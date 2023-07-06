- JOLTS report will be watched closely by Fed officials this week.
- Job openings are forecast to fall below 10 million in May.
- US labor market conditions remain out of balance despite tight Fed policy.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Thursday, July 6, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will reveal the change in the number of job openings in May, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
JOLTS data will be scrutinized by market participants as it could provide valuable insights regarding the supply-demand dynamics in the jobs report.
What to expect in the next JOLTS report?
The number of job openings on the last business day of May is forecast to decline to 9.93 million from 10.1 million in April. "Over the month, the number of hires changed little at 6.1 million. Total separations decreased to 5.7 million," the BLS said in April’s JOLTS. "Within separations, quits (3.8 million) changed little, while layoffs and discharges (1.6 million) decreased."
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has been paying close attention to the job openings data to assess whether labor market conditions remain tight. In May, the BLS reported that there were more than 6 million unemployed. Following the June policy meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that they were observing sings of softening in the labor market but noted that demand and supply were still out of balance. Nearly 10 million job openings for around 6 million unemployed means that there are still more than 1.5 jobs for each person looking for work. Fed officials are concerned that the slow recovery in the supply side of the labor market could lead to higher wages and make it difficult for them to bring inflation back to target.
FXStreet Analyst Eren Sengezer thinks that a reading above 10 million could feed into expectations for two more 25 basis points Fed rate hikes in the remainder of the year.
“Following three straight months of declines, the number of job openings rose back above 10 million in April,” Eren notes. “Another reading above 10 million should allow the Fed to continue to raise rates without worrying about hurting the labor market. On the other hand, a noticeable decline toward 9.5 million could cause hawkish Fed bets to recede at least until Friday’s jobs report.”
When will the JOLTS report be released and how could it affect EUR/USD?
Job openings data will be published on Thursday, July 6, at 14:00 GMT. The report could influence the US Dollar’s (USD) valuation, with market participants trying to figure out whether the Fed will continue to tighten the policy later in the year. “We believe there's more restriction coming, driven by labor market,” Powell said when speaking at a policy panel at the 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking.
Eren shares his views on how EUR/USD could react to JOLTS data:
“The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart declined below 50 and EUR/USD closed below the 20-day Simple Moving Average on Wednesday, pointing to a bearish tilt in the short-term outlook. With an upward surprise, the pair could continue to stretch lower. In that case, 1.0820 (100-day SMA) aligns as key support. A daily close below that level could open the door for an extended slide toward 1.0760 (static level) and 1.0700 (psychological level, static level”
"A noticeable decline in job openings could weigh on the USD and help EUR/USD recover toward 1.0900 (psychological level, 20-day SMA). If the pair rises above that level and confirms it as support, 1.0950 (static level) and 1.1000 (psychological level) could be set as next bullish targets."
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of US jobs data
EUR/USD picks up bids to recover ground above 1.0850 in early Europe, as the Euro find support from strong German Factory Orders data. Renewed US Dollar weakness is aiding the rebound in the EUR/USD pair from weekly lows, as focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2700 on fresh USD selling
GBP/USD is posting small gains above 1.2700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar pulls back despite bets for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone. Looming UK recession risks could cap Cable's upside. All eyes remain on the US employment data.
Gold run-up appears more compulsive as US data looms
Gold Price remains on the front foot as markets brace for early signals of the US employment, inflation and activity conditions amid the risk-off mood. The US Dollar’s struggle to justify the sour sentiment, maybe due to Wednesday’s softer US data.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
US ADP and JOLTs data a key focus today
The resilience of the US labour market was no better illustrated than in the April JOLTS report which saw vacancy numbers surge back above 10m from 9.7m in March. Today’s May numbers are expected to see this number drop back to 9.9m.