Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD falls back below $1,920 as Fed remains hawkish on interest rate guidance

- Gold price has failed to sustain above $1,920.00 amid a hawkish interest rate outlook from the Fed.
- Fed policymakers are in support of more restricting monetary policy as inflation is still stubborn due to robust demand.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed selling pressure while attempting to sustain above the crucial resistance of $1,920.00 in the European session. The precious metal is struggling to attract bets as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers remained hawkish on interest rate outlook, according to Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
Despite deepening worries about the economic outlook due to tight credit conditions, Fed policymakers are in support of more restricting monetary policy as inflation is still stubborn due to robust demand.
S&P500 futures have posted meaningful losses in Europe as investors are cautious ahead of Employment data and quarterly result season. On Thursday, investors will focus on the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change report. As per the estimates, the US ADP report will show fresh additions of 228K in June vs. the former addition of 278K.
In addition to the ADP Employment report, US ISM Services PMI will also be on the radar. The economic data is seen higher at 51.0 vs. the former release of 50.3. While New Orders Index is seen declining to 53.3 against the prior release of 56.2.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to turn sideways as investors have sidelined ahead of key economic indicators. However, the 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed to 3.97%.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has faced severe selling pressure while attempting to surpass the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) plotted around $1,929.00. The precious metal failed to sustain above the downward-sloping trendline plotted from May 03 high at $2,079.76.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00. Bearish momentum would trigger if it drops below 40.00.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1919.2
|Today Daily Change
|3.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1915.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1933.75
|Daily SMA50
|1964.83
|Daily SMA100
|1946.38
|Daily SMA200
|1863.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1935.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1914.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1893.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1922.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1908.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1901.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1888.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1928.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1942.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1948.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0900, US jobs data eyed
EUR/USD is closing in on the 1.0900 level, extending its correction in the European trading hours. The pair capitalizes on strong German Factory Orders data and renewed US Dollar weakness ahead of the key US jobs data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800, tracks UK gilts yields higher ahead of US data
GBP/USD is extending gains toward 1.2800 in the European session. The pair is benefiting from a rally in the UK gilt yields on hawkish BoE expectations. The US Dollar selling gathers steam, despite higher US Treasury bond yields and a risk-off mood. US employment data awaited.
Gold falls back below $1,920 as Fed remains hawkish on interest rate guidance
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Job Openings above 10 million could seal two more Fed rate hikes in 2023
The JOLTS will be released today by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The publication will reveal the change in the number of job openings in May, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.