US, Japan reach deal to cut tariffs on Japanese steel, fight excess output

“The United States and Japan on Monday announced a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs from about 1.25 million metric tons of Japanese steel imports annually after Washington granted similar access for European Union steelmakers last year,” said Reuters during late Tuesday morning in Asia.
The news quotes US official to mention, “The new deal, which excludes aluminum at Japan's request, will take effect on April 1 and requires Japan to take ‘concrete steps’ to fight global excess steel manufacturing capacity, largely centered in China.”
A joint statement was also mentioned stating that Japan would start to implement within six months "appropriate domestic measures, such as anti-dumping, countervailing duty, and safeguard measures or other measures of at least equivalent effect,” to establish more market-oriented conditions for steel.
Key quotes
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the deal ‘will strengthen America’s steel industry and ensure its workforce stays competitive, while also providing more access to cheaper steel and addressing a major irritant between the United States and Japan, one of our most important allies.’
Unlike the EU deal, past steel product exclusions from tariffs will not be added to Japan's quota for two years. Any exclusions must be applied for through the Commerce Department's normal process, according to the U.S. announcement.
Japan also will initially not participate in U.S.-EU talks on a global agreement to discourage trade in steel made with high carbon emissions - another initiative aimed at battling carbon-intensive Chinese steel output. But U.S. officials said that Japan would confer with the United States on methodologies for measuring carbon intensity in steel and aluminum production.
Japan's steel industry also is highly dependent on coal-fired blast furnace production, while more than 70% of U.S. steel is made with electric-arc furnaces that emit less carbon.
FX implications
Considering a lack of major data/events and the market’s wait for Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI), traders paid a little heed to the news with the USD/JPY prices waiting for Tokyo open after ending the sluggish week-start day near 115.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-DMA defends bulls around 1.1450
EUR/USD edges higher past-100-DMA, tests pullback from three-month-old horizontal resistance. Hidden bullish divergence, sustained trading above 100-DMA keeps buyers hopeful. October-November lows add to the upside filters, 50-DMA also tests sellers.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD dipped below 1.3500 in the early European session but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Monday.
Gold: Bulls have eyes to the 6.8% golden ratio
Gold bulls are in control, but the focus is on the downside while below key daily resistance. XAU/USD, was a form performer at the start of the week due to solid demand for safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tension. More substantial CTA trend follower liquidations below $1800/oz.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB bulls are back, target $0.000054
Shiba Inu price produced a pleasant surprise for bulls on Sunday, with a surprising – but not unexpected rally. As a result, bulls could push SHIBA above the key $0.000025 value area and look to continue that push higher.
You don’t get stagflation without stagnation
Outlook: A 180-degee shift in sentiment from gloom-and-doom to “we’re all right, Jack” arises from payrolls at a hefty 467,000 gain instead of a 301,000 loss as ADP had forecast for the private sector (and the 150,000 forecasted gain at Bloomberg just before the release).