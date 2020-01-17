US: Industrial production to retreat again in December – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities suggest that following a 1.1% MoM rebound, they are looking for the US industrial production to retreat again, posting a -0.5% decline for Dec.

Key Quotes

“We expect weakness in utilities, to a larger extent, and manufacturing to drive production lower during the month.”

“We also forecast a small decline in housing starts to 1,360k in Dec (from 1,380k), while we look for UMich's consumer sentiment index to improve to 100.5 for Jan's preliminary release (from 99.3).”