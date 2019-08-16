US: Housing Starts declined 4% in July vs. -1.7% expected

Housing starts declined more than expected in July.

Building permits in same period increased by an impressive 8.4%.

US Dollar Index didn't pay any mind to the mixed housing data.

The data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development today showed that housing starts declined by 4% in July following June's fall of 1.8% and missed the market expectation for a decline of 1.7%.

On a positive note, building permits in the same period increased by 8.4% to better analysts' estimate of 5.6%.

The Greenback largely ignored the mixed data and the US Dollar Index was last up 0.15% on the day at 98.30.