US House Speaker Pelosi: House will pass the bill on Monday increasing stimulus checks to $2,000

In a reaction to US President Donald Trump’s signing of the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backs the national leaders’ surprise support to the much-awaited stimulus passed by the Congress.
The Republican Party member crosses wires, via Reuters, while the House debates over the $2,000 paycheck amount, versus the previously agreed $600 figures. Even so, the Treasury has already said that the initial $600 paychecks will be disbursed this week. Also, if Congress approves top-up payments they'll be sent separately.
Key quotes
House will pass the bill on Monday increasing stimulus checks to $2,000.
If house cannot pass bill with short debate and two-thirds majority, it will pass it under regular procedures requiring simple majority.
FX implications
Although the news helps keep the week-start market optimism, a lack of immediate reaction could be witnessed amid the holiday-thinned trading and also due to the start to Tuesday’s Asian session.
