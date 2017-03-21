US: Focus on Fed speak - TDS

Research Team at TDS suggests that Fed speak continues with Dudley, George, Mester and Rosengren all on the docket.

Key Quotes

“Dudley, the only board member, should draw significant attention for his early morning comments though we note that he will be speaking on banking culture and may not reference the outlook. George, Mester and Rosengren are all non-voters with a hawkish lean—all three dissented for a rate hike in 2016.”

“Looking past the Fed, markets expect the Q4 current account deficit to widen to $129.0 from $113.0bn, reflecting a deterioration in the international trade balance.”