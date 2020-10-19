US Elections: Blue Wave to extend USD decline and equities rally – Westpac

The outcome of the presidential election and the composition of Congress will have material implications for fiscal policy, the economic outlook and markets. Prediction markets and polls suggest a blue tide is the most likely outcome. As blue wave probabilities firmed the yield curve steepened, equities rallied and the safe-haven USD declined, though reduced odds of a contested election would have also been a factor. A blue wave election outcome should extend these trends into 2021 Q1, according to strategists at Westpac.
Key quotes
“Biden and Democratic Senate: A blue wave should see the USD ease via risk appetite channels, but substantial fiscal support could also shift the US outlook relative to the Eurozone and might bring forward the timing of Fed policy normalisation. That is an unambiguously bullish USD story. We assume risk appetite is the dominant driver in the short-term while the relative growth story would be more of a late 2021 or 2022 story. Markets should enjoy some relief over trade issues too. Biden has a protectionist streak but is likely to adopt a less confrontational approach to China. That should trigger Asian currency gains, though upside may be tempered by the realisation that any tariff reversal could be modest and slow in coming, if at all. Biden’s tariff stance has been ambiguous and confronting China is now a bipartisan issue. Biden may revise or phase out Section 232 steel and aluminum duties on the EU, Canada and Mexico, though not immediately. That, and a likely more conciliatory approach to traditional western allies, including a reduced threat of trade confrontation with the EU, may provide EUR with an additional short-term boost.”
“Trump and Republican Senate: Equity and fixed income markets are likely to price in a relatively less optimistic outlook under a status quo election outcome. The setback for risk appetite should boost the USD. Trump’s tariffs pressured the currencies of trade-dependent countries subject to them, by cutting the competitiveness of their exports to the US and trimming growth prospects. A second term Trump likely prompts a round of Asian currency selling. EUR/USD may be pressured too on expectations that Trump will shift his focus to Europe, long threatened.”
“Biden and Republican Senate: With a blue wave increasingly priced in, a Biden win and continued Republican Senate majority will likely prompt a setback for risk appetite - lower equities, lower yields and a lift in the USD. A smaller Covid relief bill is likely. Biden is likely to rely more on executive authority and rewriting of agency rules in this scenario. Biden would still have a freer hand on the international stage and hopes for reduced trade tensions should still underpin some modest upside for Asian currencies.”
“Disputed election: In the event of a disputed election, a material decline in asset prices is likely. Treasuries should assume their traditional safe-haven role in a contested election scenario and the USD will likely firm against AUD and other commodity currencies plus emerging market FX, but should weaken against other majors e.g. EUR, JPY and CHF. While counterintuitive, that would be consistent with USD behaviour during previous episodes of Washington dysfunction. All bets would be off if there is no orderly transition of power in the event of a Trump loss.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1750 on US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is rising to around 1.1750, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.