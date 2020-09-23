US election polls: Biden at 50%, Trump 40% – Marquette University

The latest Marquette University survey finds Biden at 50%, compared with 40% for Trump.
Trump handling of issues: The economy, 51% approve, 49% disapprove; Supreme Court appointments, 47% approve, 52% disapprove; handling of coronavirus, 38% approve, 62% disapprove; handling of Black Lives Matter protests, 37% approve, 62% disapprove. #mulawpoll— MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 23, 2020
The president’s job approval rating sits at 41% positive and 58% negative.
51% approve of Trump’s handling of the economy.
38% approve of his handling of the coronavirus.
Market implications
USD/JPY and US equities will soon be showing their correlation to the developments of US election polls as teh time ticks down to the Nov 3rd election day.
The track record of the USD/JPY's correlation to the US elections has seen the pair offered in the run-up to them and bid on the outcome.
Currently, there is the case for a downside impulse on the back of this current correction in to the top half of 105's as illustrated in the following analysis:
