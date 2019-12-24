Analysts at TD Securities note that the US durable goods orders surprised to the downside at -2.0% MoM in November, posting its sharpest decline since May.
Key Quotes
“The November figure was closer to our -1.2% projection but fell notably below expectations at +1.5%. The main culprit behind the retreat in orders was a sharp -1.8% m/m decline in the nondefense aircraft segment (largely reflecting Boeing woes), which more than offset a 1.9% gain in vehicle orders. Indeed, orders ex-transportation was actually flat m/m; while core capex orders advanced a soft 0.1% m/m. Separately, core capex shipments actually declined -0.3% m/m, which doesn't bode well for Q4 GDP calculations.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Weaker, still holds above 200-DMA amid light trading
AUD/USD fails to extend four-day-old recovery but holds above the 200-DMA at 0.6903. Doubts over US-China trade relations trigger the pair’s pullback. Trade/political headlines to dominate holiday-thinned trading.
USD/JPY: Choppy between 100/200-HMA
USD/JPY trades around 109.40 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The pair has been choppy between the 100 and 200-Hour Simple Moving Averages (HMAs) off-late.
Week Ahead: Goodbye 2019
Understandably, there will only be a handful of not-so-important economic indicators this week as trading winds down ahead of Christmas holidays and the festive hangover will not clear until the second week of January.
Gold rises to fresh seven-week high amid trade deal concerns
Gold trades firmer near $1,490 heading into the European open on Tuesday. The Bullion recently benefited from the worrisome headlines from China’s Global Times while down US data and risk of hard Brexit helped the prices earlier.
GBP/USD: 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci question further declines
GBP/USD seesaws near mid-1.2900s amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair bounces off 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside.