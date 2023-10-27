US Dollar trims loses ahead of eventful week, Fed decision looms

- The US Dollar is trading soft against its rivals and seems to be consolidating the last session's gains.
- The Core PCE from September matched expectations at 3.7% YoY.
- The US bond yields are mixed, while dovish bets on the Fed remain high.
- Focus now shifts to next week's Fed decision.
The US Dollar (USD) measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY) declined to 106.35, near the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and then recovered towards 106.60. Datawise, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures from September showed no surprises, and investors seem to be taking profits after three consecutive days of gains.
The United States economy is holding strong, as seen in the last set of economic activity figures, which included a preliminary estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rising at an annualised rate of more than 4%. Investors now set their sights on next week's Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on the first day of November to gather further clues on the bank's next steps.
Daily Digest Market Movers: US Dollar declines as PCE decelerated in September, yields mixed
- The US DXY index fell to a daily low towards 106.35 after gaining nearly 1% in the last three sessions. During the American session, the index jumped back towards 106.60 clearing part of the daily losses.
- The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that September's headline PCE Price Index matched the expected value. It came in at 3.4% YoY vs the expected 3.4% and showed no changes regarding its last figure of 3.4%. The Core figure came in at 3.7% YoY, vs. the consensus of 3.7% and decelerated from its previous figure of 3.8%, which was revised lower.
- Other data showed that the Michigan Consumer Index came in higher than expected at 63.8 vs the 68 expected but failed to trigger a significant reaction from the Greenback.
- In the meantime, US Treasury yields are mixed. The 2-year rate stands at 5.03%, and the 5 and 10-year yields are at 4.79% and 4.85%, respectively.
- For next week’s Fed’s decision, markets have practically priced in a pause, but the monetary policy statement and Chair Powell’s words will be closely watched to position for the next meeting in December.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a hike in the year's last meeting declined to nearly 20%.
Technical Analysis: US Dollar Index bulls must defend the 20-day SMA to keep rising
Based on the daily chart, the technical outlook for DXY Index remains neutral to bullish as the bulls gathered significant momentum in the last sessions. To keep it, they must defend the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 106.35.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has a negative slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator prints stagnant red bars. Furthermore, the pair is above the 20,100 and200-day SMAs, indicating a favourable position for the bulls in the bigger picture.
Supports: 106.35 (20-day SMA), 106.00, 105.70.
Resistances: 107.00, 107.30, 107.50.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.