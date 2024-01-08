- The US Dollar trades sidewways after a whipsaw move on Friday.
- Traders will focus on US inflation numbers later this week.
- The US Dollar Index steadies around 102.00, though technical rejection on Friday points to more downturn ahead.
The US Dollar (USD) trades broadly steady on Monday after suffering a wild ride on Friday, likely hurting intraday and short-term traders. The US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped significantly higher after a strong headline number in the US Jobs report, only to fully unwind that move and sink lower on the back of very poor Employment numbers in the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services PMI report. Adding to the swings caused by economic data releases, traders need to revalue the US Dollar taking into account increasing geopolitical tensions and mounting expectations of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
On the economic front, a calm Monday is ahead with only Consumer Credit data for November due. The focus on credit numbers, loans and defaults is likely to grow in the coming months as several banks signal they are seeing more payment delinquencies. For this week, the main event will be the US inflation numbers on Thursday.
Daily digest Market Movers: Tight Monday range
- German Factory Orders are nudging up a touch in November, heading from -3.7% to 0.3% against October. Estimate was for a jump of 1.1%. This made the US Dollar jump against the Euro to the session’s high (EUR/USD session’s low).
- Tensions are building up further in the Middle East after Israel claims it discovered Chinese weaponry in a Hamas depot.
- China's biggest construction firm Evergrande sinks 17% in Hong Kong after reports that its Vice Chairman has been detained.
- Tit-for-tat between China and the US, with China sanctioning five US defence industry companies after a US arms sale to Taiwan.
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that the Fed should begin discussing a slowdown in its balance sheet runoff.
- The US Treasury is taking a stab at the markets by placing a 3-month and a 6-month bill at 15:30 GMT.
- US Consumer Credit Change for November is due to come out at 20:00 GMT, with credit expected to jump from $5.13 billion to $9 billion.
- Equity markets are in the red across the board at the start of this week. Dow Jones futures are leading the decline, down near 0.50%.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 95.3% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its January 31 meeting. Around 4.7% expect the first cut already to take place.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades has reclaimed back the area above 4% after the wild ride on Friday.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Steady ahead of fireworks
Bets on the US Dollar look split. On the one hand, traders place bets favoring the US Dollar due to increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with ongoing headlines over the Red Sea and Chinese weaponry found in Hamas storages by Israel. On the other side, traders see reasons for quick rate cuts by the Fed after the implosion of the ISM numbers last Friday. Expect geopolitics to take over control for now, as long as new headlines point to further heightened tensions.
In the DXY US Dollar Index, the first level on the upside is 103.00, which falls nearly in line with the descending trend line from the top of October 3 and December 8. Once broken and closed above there, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.43 comes into play. The 104.00 level might be a bit too far off, with 103.93 (55-day SMA) coming in as the next resistance on the upside.
To the downside, the rejection on the descending trendline is giving fuel to the Greenback bears for further downturn. The line in the sand here is 101.74, the floor which held halfway through December before breaking down in the last two weeks. In case the DXY snaps this level, expect to see a test at the low near 100.80.
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
