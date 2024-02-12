Share:

The DXY stands at 104.10 on Monday with mild gains.

Fed’s dovish stance remains in place despite minimal chance of a March rate cut.

January’s CPI figures on Tuesday are set to determine the timing of Fed cuts and USD dynamics.

The US Dollar (USD) remains firmly positioned at 104.10, demonstrating stability ahead of key US data releases expected this week. Financial markets keenly await economic reports on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), and Retail Sales data from January, which could potentially bolster the Dollar's position further. Simultaneously, anticipation builds around upcoming inflation reports, expected to shed light on the economy's performance and the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future stance

In early February, the US Dollar saw notable gains following comments from Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, indicating that a March cut in interest rates was unlikely. He stressed the need for more evidence of falling inflation before the Fed could consider reducing rates, making upcoming data crucial. Tuesday’s release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January is expected to significantly influence the short-term direction of the US Dollar.

Daily digest market movers: US Dollar holds steady as markets await key economic data, yields hold steady

The Core CPI in January is expected to have risen by 3.7% YoY, while the headline measure is seen decelerating to 2.9% YoY.

US Treasury yields are mildly down. The 2-year yield stands at 4.47%, the 5-year yield at 4.12%, and the 10-year yield at 4.17%.

CME’s FedWatch Tool indicates a 20% possibility of a rate cut for the March meeting but may see some changes in case the US CPI from January comes in lower than expected. Those odds stand at around 50% for May.

Technical analysis: DXY bulls hold their ground, unable to conquer the 100-day SMA

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains stable within positive territory, indicating that upward force retains some punch in the dynamic of the index despite recent shifts. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also offers green flat bars, suggesting a positive trend in line with the bullish stance.

On the scope of the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the DXY appears to hover above the 20-day SMA and similarly above the 200-day SMA, indicating a strong bullish perspective in the longer horizon. However, it's trading just beneath the 100-day SMA, suggesting some sell-off pressure in the near to intermediate term.

Given these indicators, it's evident that buying momentum is more present than selling pressure. While the bearish movements have caused some disruption, the resilient undercurrent of bullish energy reflected in the RSI, MACD, and SMAs denotes an optimistic outlook in the overall trend.