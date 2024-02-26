- The DXY Index slips on Monday, trading down to 103.80.
- Fed's hesitance to cut rates has stirred the market and may limit DXY losses.
- New Home Sales data for January was lower than expected at 0.66 million.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading at 103.80, reflecting a slight decline. The underperformance comes after the report of soft January housing data from the US, while the Federal Reserve (Fed)'s expressed hesitation toward premature rate cuts may limit the downside. Looking forward, investors await significant forthcoming reports to glean further understanding of the health of the economy including Core and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revisions later this week.
The Fed, unwavering since January's FOMC meeting, rejects premature rate cuts. Markets heed the stance with the odds of March and May cuts remaining low. As for now, the best-case scenario for markets is that the bank will start cutting in June, but it will all come down to the incoming data. PCE data and GDP revisions will be key.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar weakened by soft housing data
- January's New Home Sales, as reported by the US Census Bureau, exceeded market expectations by 0.66M against the forecast of 0.68M.
- As per the CME FedWatch Tool, a hold in the March and May meetings are being priced in, while the odds of a cut in June remain the strongest case, but the odds are somewhat low, around 53%.
- In case PCE and GDP data come in softer than expected, those odds may change in favor of dovish rhetoric and weight on the US Dollar.
Technical analysis: DXY Index’s bearish movement dominates as sellers conquer key level
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exhibits a negative slope residing in negative territory, an indication that selling pressure outweighs buying momentum in the market. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals a bearish outlook as well. The red bars are lengthening on the histogram, implying rising selling momentum. This highlights an amplified bearish force, contributing to the weakening of the pair.
However, the positioning of the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) paints a more nuanced picture. Despite the Index now trading below the 20-day and 100-day SMAs, which supports the bearish sentiment, it's still above the 200-day SMA. This upward breach can be interpreted as a demonstration of robust resilience by the bulls in the larger context, hinting that buyers are fighting to regain control. That being said, credit should be granted to bears, who managed to breach the key 20-day average, which recently acted as a key support.
This suggests that, for now, the selling force is dominant over the buying momentum, but if the buyers defend the 200-day SMA, the overall positive bias will remain intact.
GDP FAQs
What is GDP and how is it recorded?
A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022.
Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.
How does GDP influence currencies?
A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency.
When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.
How does higher GDP impact the price of Gold?
When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.
