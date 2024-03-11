- The US Dollar in the green at the opening on Monday.
- All eyes this week will be on the US CPI numbers ahead of the Fed interest-rate decision next week.
- The US Dollar Index trades just below 103.00, with technical risk of more downside to come.
The US Dollar (USD) is starting the week with a small uptick, though not really making any waves on Monday. However, the Greenback is set for a very firm data-driven regime this week as there will be no US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials speaking. This is because the Fed’s blackout period has started ahead of the rate decision and Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech next week.
Looking ahead on the economic calendar front, focal points this week are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.. On the top of the board there is the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), to be released on Tuesday. Any decline in inflation will be enough for markets to bring back forward those heavily anticipated rate cuts from the Fed. Add to that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers and Retail Sales for Thursday, and the Greenback could be trading in a whole other ballpark by Friday.
Daily digest market movers: Blackout silence
- No ceasefire deal was reached over the weekend, which means Muslims in Gaza are entering the Ramadan fasting with little supply.
- Portuguese elections were a surprise with a swing to the right, though a coalition remains unclear. With more European countries facing an election year, a swing to the right could mean more protectionism on the trade front.
- Japanese equity markets took it on the chin on Monday after a revision of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers showed that Japan made it just barely out of recession, casting doubts over an upcoming interest-rate hike..
- The US Treasury Department is having its hands full this Monday with no less than three auctions: Near 15:30 GMT both a 3-month and a 6-month bill will be auctioned. At 17:00 GMT, a longer 3-year note will be placed in the markets.
- Equities are painting a very mixed picture this Monday at the start of the week. All Japanese indices are closing by over 2% in the red, while Chinese equity indices are up over 1%. Europe is not taking over the tone from China, and is trading by a near 0.50% in the red for both the German Dax and the overall Stoxx 50. The US equity futures are near flat or very mild in the red ahead of the US session.
- According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, expectations for a Fed pause in the March 20 meeting are at 96%, while chances of a rate cut stand at 4%.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades around 4.05%, the lowest level in over a week.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: From one point to the next
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is entering a period when it can trade as the Fed says it acts: data-driven. With Fed speakers silent for over a week, markets will need to settle with data points being released throughout the week. This increases the possibility of whipsaw moves should several data points fall in line with a certain bias, with the DXY pricing already the outcome of the Fed meeting next week. Traders will also look for technical levels to break or hold to assess the situation, making the charts this week even more important.
On the upside, the first reclaiming ground is at 103.29, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and at the 200-day SMA near 103.71. Once broken through, the 100-day SMA is popping up at 103.76, so a bit of a double cap in that region. Depending on the catalyst that pushes the DXY upwards, 104.96 remains the key level on the topside.
The DXY is trading a bit in nomad's land, with not really any significant support levels nearby. More downside looks inevitable with 102.00 up next, which bears some pivotal relevance. Once through there, the road is open for another leg lower to 100.61, the low of 2023.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
There is only one day of rest between the Nonfarm Payrolls and the next set of fireworks – which is set to be even more spectacular. US CPI data stand out, and the other releases of the week are also related to inflation.