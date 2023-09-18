Share:

The US Dollar flips into mostly green on the quote board on Monday at the US session.

Traders will likely keep powder dry for the main Fed event on Wednesday.

The US Dollar Index resides above 105.00, struggling to make new highs.

The US Dollar (USD) sets forth its winning streaks and possible looks this week for a tenth consecutive gain. Despite the strength, some signs are starting to mount that the rally might come to an end. Although last week got closed in the green for the USD, the University of Michigan inflation expectations components showed that participants believe the US Federal Reserve (Fed) should be nearly done hiking – and this isn’t good news for the Dollar.

The week presents a very light economic calendar that is unlikely to have much impact on current levels. Until Wednesday, some selling pressure is expected, particularly if the US Dollar is unable to break higher. This means that the US Dollar Index (DXY) is at risk of retreating, easing a touch away from a new six-month high.

Daily digest: US Dollar easy going

Trouble with the Euro as bond spreads between the 10-year Germany and Italian bond are soaring to 180 basis points, first time since June.

Russia has scrambled a MIG-31 jet to intercept a U.S. plane that was flying over the Barents Sea - RIA mentions.

Plenty of central banks next to the Fed this week with Swiss, Norwegian, Swedish, Japanese and British central banks all set to issue rate decisions this week.

Crude prices remain high on the bulleting board as WTI Crude printed a new yearly high at $90.84. The push in oil prices could mean that overall inflation remains elevated for the next quarter.

There is a very light calendar on Monday, in a week in which the focal point will be the US Federal Reserve rate decision.

The National Association of Home Builders issued its Housing Market Index for September, which went from 50 to 45.

The US Treasury Department will auction a 3-month and a 6-month bill.

Equities are a bit mixed, without a clear direction on Monday. Some disappointing comments from Societe Generale failing to impress investors is putting some selling pressure on European bank shares.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 97% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September after the recent PPI and Retail Sales numbers.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.35%, and peaked in early Monday trading.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: Keep powder dry

The Greenback had a bit of a rough ride, though the economic conditions compared to Europe and other countries still make it stand out and shine. This makes investors to still flock into the Greenback already for the high rates investors get paid out on the back of it. The question for this week will be if the US Dollar Index can stay above 105.00 even if the Fed delivers a rate pause.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has edged up, reaching 105.41. This is just a sigh away from the 2023 high near 105.88. Should the DXY be able to close above there for the week, expect the US Dollar to go even stronger in the medium-turn.

On the downside, the 104.44 level seen on August 25 kept the Index supported on Monday, not allowing the DXY to sell off any further. Should the uptick that started on September 12 reverse and 104.44 gives way, a substantial downturn could take place to 103.04, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) comes into play for support.